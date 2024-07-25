Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Put Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 32,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,265% compared to the typical volume of 1,361 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

