Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $244.54 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

