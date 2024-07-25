Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 614,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 632,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

