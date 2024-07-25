Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,624 call options on the company. This is an increase of 366% compared to the average volume of 3,780 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

UWM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a P/E ratio of 253.50 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

