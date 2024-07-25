Traders Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

SU opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.