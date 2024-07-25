Traders Purchase High Volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Call Options (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 220,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 169,672 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

