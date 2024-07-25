TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

