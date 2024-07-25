Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives $12.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

TMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

