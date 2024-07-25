Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

