Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

TRN opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

