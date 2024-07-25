TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading 16.7% Higher

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 143,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.