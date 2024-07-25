Truist Financial Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $112.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

