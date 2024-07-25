Truist Financial Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

ZION stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

