Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 12216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.