U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Critical Analysis

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Isuzu Motors and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $23.46 billion 0.43 $1.22 billion $1.59 8.39 U Power $19.76 million 0.21 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 5.22% 11.27% 5.73% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats U Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors



Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About U Power



U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

