Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $69.09 and last traded at $68.80. Approximately 2,440,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,838,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 515,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.