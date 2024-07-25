UBS Group Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $159.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

