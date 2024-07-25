Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as low as $366.61 and last traded at $369.50, with a volume of 603952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.29.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.02 and a 200-day moving average of $451.77.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
