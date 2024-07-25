Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

