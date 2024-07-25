UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 over the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.