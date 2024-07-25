United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

