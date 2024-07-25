United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

