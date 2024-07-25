United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

UPS stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

