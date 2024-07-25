United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

