United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.95.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.