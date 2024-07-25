United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.