United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

