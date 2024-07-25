United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

