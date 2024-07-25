United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $144.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.04. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

