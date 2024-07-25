United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 12.7% on Disappointing Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $126.20 and last traded at $126.75. Approximately 9,652,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,020,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

