United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Jagroop Gill Acquires 140,384 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill acquired 140,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,117,456.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $59,436.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $16,994.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00.

UBFO stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

