United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares
In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 167,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,250 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
