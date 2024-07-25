United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 167,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,250 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

