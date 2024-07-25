Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNIT

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.