Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $186.10 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $194.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

