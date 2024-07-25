Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

