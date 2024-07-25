Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

UTI opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

