Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of Univest Financial worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Univest Financial

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.