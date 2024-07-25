US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,808 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 329.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GitLab were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

