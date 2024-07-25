US Bancorp DE Buys 970 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of LI opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

