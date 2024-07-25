US Bancorp DE Has $585,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,930 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

