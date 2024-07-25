US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $270.90 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.97 and a 200-day moving average of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

