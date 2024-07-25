US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.85. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

