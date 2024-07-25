US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.