US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,596 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 195.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

VKTX opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

