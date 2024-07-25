US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.72%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

