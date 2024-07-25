US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

