US Bancorp DE Sells 421 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

