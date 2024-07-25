US Bancorp DE Sells 998 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.06 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

