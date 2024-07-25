Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

