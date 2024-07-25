Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 132,478 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ATI worth $733,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $63.12.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

